Curfew in Kashmir on Eid day, one killed

Police say fresh clashes have killed one protester and injured five in India’s portion of Kashmir, as a security lockdown marred Eid festivities in the troubled region.

A police officer says security forces fired teargas and shotgun pellets to quell protesters Tuesday in the Bandipora area of northern Kashmir and Shopian in the south. The officer spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorised to talk to reporters.

Shops and businesses were closed, with a curfew in effect in the entire Kashmir Valley. Most people remained indoors for the Islamic festival of Eid-ul-Azha, which fell on Tuesday.

The region has been wracked by protests for two months following the killing of a rebel leader. Over 70 civilians have been killed and thousands wounded, mostly by government forces.