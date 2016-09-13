Ban Ki-moon greets Muslims on Eid

UN secretary general Ban Ki-moon has greeted all Muslims across the globe on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

In a video message, Ban Ki-moon said, ‘Eid al-Adha is a celebration of sacrifice for the common good, family and community, and compassion and solidarity with the least amongst us,’ reports United News of Bangladesh.

Ban Ki-moon further said, ‘At a time when societies face complex challenges — violent conflict, displacement, division – let us draw on our common humanity to build a better world for all.’

‘I wish all Muslims around the world a blessed and peaceful Eid,’ the UN secretary general added.