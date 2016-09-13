President urges all to remain alert against misinterpretation of religion

Extending his heartiest greetings to the countrymen and the Muslims on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Azha, president Abdul Hamid on Tuesday urged all to remain alert so that none can create indiscipline in the society by misinterpreting religion.

‘Islam is a religion of peace. No religion supports militancy and terrorism. The main message of all religions is to ensure welfare of the people,’ the president said at a reception marking the Eid-ul-Azha, the second largest religious festival of the Muslims, at Bangabhaban in the capital this morning, reports Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.

President Hamid urged all to reflect the great principle and teaching of Eid-ul-Azha in social and individual life for establishing lasting peace and prosperity.

‘We all have to be imbued with the mentality of patience and sacrifice for building a peaceful, geniality and tolerant society through realizing the inner meaning of Eid-ul-Azha,’ he added.

Hamid said Bangladesh is a unique example of communal harmony in the world and the people of all religions have been practicing their religions freely, which is an excellent heritage of Bangladesh.

‘We have to emulate the teaching of Eid-ul-Azha and the heritage of communal harmony in our social and individual life properly for expediting the national development,’ he added.

The president wished all a happy and prosperous Eid-ul-Azha.

President Abdul Hamid and his wife Rashida Khanom hosted the reception to the top government officials, elites of the society and foreign diplomats.

Besides, judges of the Supreme Court, members of parliament, chiefs of the three services, editors, secretaries, vice chancellors of different universities, educationists, recipients of national awards, senior journalists, writers, poets, litterateurs, representatives of business community, religious personalities, artistes, high civil and military officials joined the reception.

Ambassadors and high commissioners of different countries in Bangladesh and chiefs of international agencies also attended the reception.

President Abdul Hamid welcomed the guests, exchanged Eid greetings with them and wished them a prosperous life.