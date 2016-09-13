Two killed, one hurt in Madaripur road accident

Two men were killed and another was injured in a road accident at Kalkini on Dhaka-Barisal Highway in Madaripur in the early hours of Tuesday.

The accident occurred when a Dhaka-bound passenger bus hit a local three-wheel vehicle, leaving two men including its driver dead on the spot and injured another, reports Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.

The identity of the two deceased could not be known immediately.

The bodies of the victims were sent to the morgue of Kalkini Upazila Health Complex.