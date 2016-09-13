Eid-ul-Azha being celebrated amid festivities

The holy Eid-ul-Azha, the second largest religious festival of the Muslims, is being celebrated across the country with due solemnity and religious fervour.

The festival began in the morning with offering of Eid prayers by tens of millions of Muslims at mosques and Eidgahs throughout the country, reports Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.

After the prayers, a special munajat was offered seeking divine blessings for peace, progress and prosperity of the country and welfare of the Muslims. The prayers were followed by sacrificing of animals in the name of Allah.

The main Eid congregation was held at 8:00am at the National Eidgah adjacent to the High Court in the capital city while the biggest one was held at 9:00am at Sholakia in Kishoreganj.

President Abdul Hamid offered Eid-ul-Azha prayers at the National Eidgah in the city. Political leaders, judges of the Supreme Court, diplomats, high civil and military officials and educationists offered their Eid-ul-Azha prayers on the National Eidgah Maidan.

The jamaat was arranged by Dhaka South City Corporation. Special arrangements were made for women to say Eid prayers at the National Eidgah.

Five congregations were arranged at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque. The first one was held at 7:00, the second one at 8:00, the third one at 9:00, the fourth one at 10:00, and the 5th congregation at 10:45 in the morning.

Hundreds of people from all walks of life participated in the prayers at the National Eidgah and the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque despite heavy shower that began in the capital city just before 7:00am.

The biggest Eid-ul-Azha congregation of the country was held at Sholakia Eidgah in Kishoreganj at 9:00 this morning. The Eid-jamaat was conducted by noted Islamic scholar Maulana M Farid Uddin Mashud. Tens of thousands of devotee from home and abroad joined the congregation.

Special security measures have been taken in and around the National Eidgah, the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, Sholakia Eidgah and other major congregations in the capital as well as other major cities in the country.

The Eid-ul-Azha is celebrated on the 10th of Zil-Hajj month of the Hizri calendar as Hazrat Ibrahim (AS), on this day some 4,000 years ago, offered to sacrifice his beloved son Hazrat Ismail (AS) who willingly submitted to the will of his father to please Allah. But, the Almighty in His benign mercy spared Hazrat Ismail (AS) and instead sent a ram to be sacrificed.

To commemorate this historic event, the Muslims all over the world slaughter sacrificial animals and draw inspiration from the unique example of sacrifice by two great prophets – Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Hazrat Ismail (AS) – to please Allah.

President Abdul Hamid, prime minister Sheikh Hasina, and leader of the opposition in parliament Begum Raushan Ershad issued separate messages, greeting the Muslims in Bangladesh and all over the world on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

State-run Bangladesh Television and Bangladesh Betar and other TV channels and radio stations are airing special programmes. Newspapers have already published special supplements on the occasion.

National flags are hoisted at different government and non-government offices and Bangladesh missions abroad marking the day. City streets were decorated with national flags and festoons inscribed with different messages on Eid-ul-Azha.

Important public and private buildings were illuminated in the capital and other cities. On the day, improved diets were served at hospitals, prisons, orphanages, safe homes, and shelter centers.

Two city corporations – Dhaka South City Corporation and Dhaka North City Corporation – arranged over 400 Eid congregations in the capital city. Of those, DSCC organised 228 congregations and DNCC 180.

District administration, upazila administration and city corporations and councils across the country have also taken different programmes to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha in a befitting manner.