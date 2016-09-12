Section 144 imposed in Comilla

The local administration in Comilla has imposed section 144 in Daudkani following a clash between two group of people s of Dashpara and Jaigir villages over changing the name of an eidgah.

The restriction will remain in force till 6:00pm on Tuesday.

Locals said Khandaker Moshtaque Ahmad, who served as president of Bangladesh from 15 August to 6 November 1975 after the assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, had established the eidgah after the name of his father Khandaker Kabir Uddin at Daspara village near his house, reports United News of Bangladesh.

The clash broke out following an altercation between two groups of Dashpara and Jaigir villages on Monday noon as the residents of Jaigir village demanded that name of the eidgah be changed while that of Daspara opposing it.

At one stage, the feuding group fought a pitched battle chasing each other.

On information, police rushed in and brought the situation under control firing blank shots.

Talking to reporters, Daudkandi Upazila Nirbahi Officer M Al Amin said he imposed the ban apprehending further trouble.