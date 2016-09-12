You are here: Home » International

India Muslim women ‘raped’ in fatal attack ‘over beef’

September 12, 2016 5:44 pm·0 commentsViews:
BBC/ New Age Online
indian-woman

There is anger in the local community in Mewat after the incident. – BBC photo

An Indian woman has said that she and her 14-year-old cousin were gang raped and two relatives murdered, after being accused of being Muslims who ate beef.
The woman, 20, told the BBC that four men carried out the attack in northern Haryana state two weeks ago. She denied consuming beef.
She said the men beat her uncle and aunt to death in their home in Mewat.
Many Hindus consider cows sacred and the slaughter of the animal is banned in several states, including Haryana.
The suspects have been arrested and charged with rape and murder.
However police have told reporters that there is no evidence to suggest that cow protection groups were involved in the attack.
Although the alleged rape took place two weeks ago, news of the incident has only just come out.
‘They [the accused men] said that we ate cow meat and that is why we were being disgraced [raped]. They even threatened to kill me and my family if we ever told anybody what happened to us,’ the woman told BBC Urdu.
Muslim-dominated Mewat district, 100km (62 miles) from the capital Delhi, recently made headlines after a senior official told reporters that police would check dishes of mutton biryani to ensure they did not contain beef.
The latest attack has increased tensions.
Rape and gender crimes have been in the spotlight in India in recent years after the brutal gang rape and murder of a student in 2012 in Delhi.
In response, tough new anti-rape laws were introduced in the country.
However, brutal sexual attacks against women and children continue to be reported across the country.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. Pakistan will defend S Arabia but not escalate conflict: govt Pakistan is ready to defend Saudi Arabia’s ‘territorial integrity’ but has not yet decided to join Riyadh’s coalition fighting Yemen...
  2. Suspected JMB terrorist arrested in Tripura A suspected Jamaat-ul Mujahideen Bangladesh terrorist, who confessed to have been involved in the Burdwan blast in West Bengal, was...
  3. US warns Sri Lanka that Tamil reconciliation will take time The US warned Sri Lanka on Tuesday that reconciliation with ethnic Tamils after the island’s separatist war will not be...
  4. Malaysian activists question role of Muslim ‘fashion police’ Women in Malaysia, long seen as a moderate Islamic nation, have been denied entry to government buildings on the grounds...
  5. Landslides kill 21 in Darjeeling Landslides triggered by heavy rain killed at least 21 people across India’s famed tea-growing region of Darjeeling, with more feared...
  6. Taliban kill 20 police officers in attack Taliban fighters overran checkpoints in a nighttime raid in Afghanistan's volatile southern Helmand province, killing at least 20 police officers...
  7. Nepal marks one month of quake Hundreds of Nepalese gathered Monday at the rubble of a 19th-century tower in Kathmandu to mark one month since a...
  8. Nepal govt contemplates to rebuild quake-flattened houses The Nepal government is contemplating to bring a resolution on building all the houses of the general citizens that were...
  9. Nepal’s former PM Thapa dies in Delhi hospital Former prime minister of Nepal and Rastriya Prajatantra Party Chairman Surya Bahadur Thapa, 88, died in course of treatment at...
  10. Salman Khan acquitted of all charges in hit-and-run case A high court in India on Thursday acquitted the Bollywood actor Salman Khan of all criminal charges that he had...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement