Red alert at Benapole to prevent rawhide smuggling

Border Guard Bangladesh has issued a red alert in bordering areas here to prevent the possible smuggling of rawhide to be generated during Tuesday’s Eid-ul-Azha.

Lieutenant Colonel Arifur Rahman, commanding officer of BGB-21 battalion, said they imposed the restriction on the movement of rawhide-carrying vehicles in the frontier areas, including Benapole and Putkhali, from Monday morning, reports United News of Bangladesh.

BGB members have already started their patrol along the border, he said.

The paramilitary force also urged people living along the border to remain alert in this regard.

The restriction will remain in force until further instruction.

Eid-ul-Azha, the second largest religious festival of the Muslims, will be celebrated across the country on Tuesday.