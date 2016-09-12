Bus plunge kills four in Rangpur

Four people were killed and 25 others injured as a bus plunged into a ditch on Dhaka-Rangpur Highway of Pirganj in Rangpur on Monday.

The deceased could not be identified yet.

Officer-in-charge of Pirganj Police Station Rezaul Karim said the Rangpur town-bound bus from Dhaka fell into the ditch at Madarpur around 9:15am after breaking the railing of a bridge as its driver lost control over the steering, leaving two passengers dead on the

spot and 27 others injured.

Of the injured, 15 were taken to Rangpur Medical College Hospital where doctors declared two of them dead.

The bodies were sent to the hospital morgue for autopsy.