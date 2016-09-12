Eid-ul-Azha celebrated in Barisal, Chandpur

Thousands of people in Barisal division and Chandpur district observed Eid-ul-Azha, a major religious festival of the Muslims, on Monday in accordance with Saudi Arabia.

More than 45,000 people of 12,000 families offered Eid prayers and sacrificed animals at 80 places of eight upazilas under Barisal, Patuakhali, Bhola, Jhalakati and Barguna districts.

Participants of the festival claimed they are the followers of Kaderia, Jahangiria and Chistia Tarika, and Pir of Elahabad Sufia Darbarsharif at Kanchan Nagar, and Pir Shaheb of Mariachi Darbar Sharif of Satkania in Chittagong district.

They are the residents of Madhavpasha, Kedarpur, Tajkati, Talukdar Char, Nishan Baria, Haji Banshkati of Babuganj, Sundarkati of Bakerganj, and Harinafulia of sadar upazilas of Barisal; Galachipa, and different villages of Bauphal, Kalapara and sadar upazilas of Patuakhali; Charfasson upazila of Bhola; Taltali of Barguna and Nalchhity upazila of Jhalakati districts.

Abdur Rashid, one of the followers of this sect, said they usually observe all religious festivals and customs according to the calendar and systems of Saudi Arabia.

Golam Mir Md Fazlul Huq, another local leader, said they observed Eid-ul-Azha one day before the other sects according to the direction of their Pir Shaheb of Mariachi Darbar Sharif.

Besides, Eid-ul-Azha was also being celebrated in 40 villages of Hajiganj, Faridganj, Dakkhin Matlab and Kachua upazilas in Chandpur district in accordance with Saudi Arabia.

The villagers said they are following the practice since 1931.