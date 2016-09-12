Eid-ul-Azha being celebrated in several districts

Thousands of people in several districts of the country are observing Eid-ul-Azha, a major religious festival of the Muslims, on Monday in accordance with Saudi Arabia.

More than 45,000 people of 12,000 families offered Eid prayers and sacrificed animals at 80 places in Barisal, Patuakhali, Bhola, Jhalakati and Barguna districts.

Participants of the festival claimed they are the followers of Kaderia, Jahangiria and Chistia Tarika, and Pir of Elahabad Sufia Darbarsharif at Kanchan Nagar, and Pir Shaheb of Mariachi Darbar Sharif of Satkania in Chittagong district.

They are the residents of Madhavpasha, Kedarpur, Tajkati, Talukdar Char, Nishan Baria, Haji Banshkati of Babuganj, Sundarkati of Bakerganj, and Harinafulia of sadar upazilas of Barisal; Galachipa, and different villages of Bauphal, Kalapara and sadar upazilas of Patuakhali; Charfasson upazila of Bhola; Taltali of Barguna and Nalchhity upazila of Jhalakati districts.

Abdur Rashid, one of the followers of this sect, said they usually observe all religious festivals and customs according to the calendar and systems of Saudi Arabia.

Golam Mir Md Fazlul Huq, another local leader, said they observed Eid-ul-Azha one day before the other sects according to the direction of their Pir Shaheb of Mariachi Darbar Sharif.

Besides, the holy Eid-ul-Azha was also being celebrated in several places in Chandpur, Madaripur, Chittagong and Munshiganj districts in line with Saudi Arabia, reports Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.

In Chandpur, residents of 40 villages in Matlab North, Hajiganj, Faridganj, Shahrasti and Kachua upazilas were celebrating Eid.

In Munshiganj, Eid was being celebrated at nine villages under sadar upazila.

The villages are–Anandapur, Shiloi, Nayebkandi, Adhara, Mijikandi, Kalirchar, Banglabazar, Baghaikandi and Kongsapura. A large number of devotees attended the Eid congregation at Shiloi Eidgah.

In Madaripur, the festival was being celebrated at 20 villages under four upazilas. About 30,000 people attended the Eid congregation at different Eidgahs in the district.

Besides, people of some villages in Chittagong district were also celebrating the festival in line with Saudi Arabia.

However, Eid-ul-Azha will be celebrated in the country on Tuesday. The decision was taken at a meeting of the National Moon Sighting Committee held at Islamic Foundation’s office in the capital on September 2.