Death toll rises to 33 in Tongi factory fire

The death toll from Tongi factory fire rose to 33 as bodies of four people were recovered from the debris of the building on Monday.

Inter-Services Public Relations chief Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Rashidul Hasan at a press briefing on the spot confirmed the figures of death.

A team of Bangladesh Army joined the rescue operation in the morning.

The army official said a limited rescue operation will go on Tuesday, the day of Eid-ul-Azha.

‘It had around 25 tonnes of ethyl acetate stored. It is highly inflammable chemicals, which may cause further accident,’ he said.

‘It is not clear how long it will take to complete the search. It could take days,’ he said, adding the reason behind the fire could not be ascertained until the investigations were completed.

Earlier, Brigadier General ASM Mahmud Hasan, commander of 14 infantry engineer brigade, said the situation here is more dreadful than that of Rana Plaza disaster.

‘There are drums full of Ethyl acetate which is the main hazard here. If a drum bursts, it’ll act as bomb,’ he said.

‘We have to work here under risk and carefully.’

Meanwhile, a case was filed with Tongi police station on Sunday night against the owner of Tampaco Foils Limited, his wife and five others in the incident of deadly fire, said officer-in-charge Firoz Talukder of the police station.

Abdul Kader, father of a victim named Jewel, filed the case against Syed Mokbul Hossain, owner of the factory, his wife Shefali Akter, and five others, the police officer-in-charge added.

The fire broke out on Saturday at Tampaco Foils Limited, a four-story packaging factory in Tongi.

The authority initially suspected a boiler blast as the reason behind the fire.

But Sharafat Ali, the boiler inspector for the Dhaka region on Sunday told New Age that they found the boilers at the factory are undamaged and the reason for the fire could be different.

The fire was the largest factory fire in the country after Tazreen apparel factory fire at Savar on November 24, 2012 that killed at least 112 people.

It is also the biggest industrial disaster in the country since to collapse of Rana Plaza in 2013 that killed more than 1,100 people.

Fire service officials said that the factory had three inter-linked buildings, including two old buildings unfit for running such a factory.

The front side one collapsed immediately after the explosion and the other collapsed within a couple of hours due to the fire.

(Updated)