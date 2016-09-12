Case filed against Tampaco owner, six others

A case has been filed against the owner of Tampaco Foils Limited, his wife and five others in the incident of deadly fire, which killed more than 30 people.

Tongi police officer-in-charge Firoz Talukder said the case was filed with the police station on Sunday night.

Abdul Kader, father of a victim named Jewel, filed the case against Syed Mokbul Hossain, owner of the factory, his wife Shefali Akter, and five others, the police officer-in-charge added.

The death toll from the incident rose to 31. Fire Service and civil defence additional director Md Masudur Rahman Akonda said two more bodies were recovered from the factory around 7:00am.

Meanwhile, a team of Bangladesh Army joined the rescue operation this morning.

Brigadier General ASM Mahmud Hasan, commander of 14 infantry engineer brigade, said the situation here is more dreadful than that of Rana Plaza disaster.

‘There are drums full of Ethyl which is the main hazard here. If a drum bursts, it’ll act as bomb,’ he said.

‘We have to work here under risk and carefully.’

An explosion caused the fire at the packaging factory in Tongi BSCIC industrial area in the early hours on Saturday.

The authority initially suspected a boiler blast as the reason behind the fire.

But Sharafat Ali, the boiler inspector for the Dhaka region on Sunday told New Age that they found the boilers at the factory are undamged and the reason for the fire could be different.

The fire at Tampaco Foils Limited was the largest factory fire in the country after Tazreen apparel factory fire at Savar on November 24, 2012 that killed at least 112 people.

It is also the biggest industrial disaster in the country since to collapse of Rana Plaza in 2013 that killed more than 1,100 people.

Fire service officials said that the factory had three inter-linked buildings, including two old buildings unfit for running such a factory.

The front side one collapsed immediately after the explosion and the other collapsed within a couple of hours due to the fire.