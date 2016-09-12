You are here: Home » National

Youth’s bullet-hit body recovered in Hatirjheel Lake

New Age Online
Hatirjheel

— UNB photo

An unidentified young man was found dead in Hatirjheel Lake of the capital on Monday morning.
Sources at Dhaka Medical College Hospital said a team of police from Ramna police station recovered the bullet-hit body of the victim, aged between 30 and 35, from the water body around 6:30am, reports United News of Bangladesh.
The body was sent to the hospital morgue for autopsy.

