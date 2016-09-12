Four killed in Tangail, Gaibandha road accidents

At least four people were killed and 15 others injured in separate road accidents in Tangail and Gaibandha on Monday.

In Tangail, a trucker and his assistant were killed in a road accident at Hateya on Dhaka-Bangabandhu Bridge highway under Kalihati upazila early Monday.

Identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Officer-in-charge of Bangabandhu Bridge East police station Asabur Rahman said two north Bengal-bound vehicles — a truck and a bus — were trying to overtake each other on the highway.

At one stage, the bus knocked the truck in its front side and fled the scene.

The truck got twisted and its driver and his assistant died on the spot.

The bodies were sent to Tangail Medical College Hospital morgue.

In Gaibandha, two people, including a woman, were killed while 15 others injured as a bus overturned at Dakghar on Gaibandha-Palashbari road in Palashbari upazila this morning.

The victims could not be identified immediately, reports United News of Bangladesh.

Police said a Gaibandha-bound bus of Shatabdi Paribahan with apparel workers turned turtle on the road after crashing into a roadside tree when its driver lost control over the steering.

The accident left a woman dead on the spot and 16 passengers injured.

One of the injured died on the way to Rangpur Medical College Hospital while three others were admitted to the hospital.