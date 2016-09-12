65 to vie for a JnU seat

A total of 1,78, 350 students have applied against 2,765 seats under five units of Jagannath University for the admission test of 2016-17 academic sessions, officials said late on Sunday.

The university registrar, Md Ohiduzzaman, told New Age that around 65 candidates would vie for one seat this session.

A total of 64,284 admission seekers will vie for 825 seats in A unit (faculty of science and faculty of life and earth sciences), 36,213 for 670 seats in B unit (faculty of arts, faculty of law and institute of education and research), 27,816 for 560 seats in C unit (faculty of business studies), 48,012 for 590 seats in D unit (faculty of social science) and 2,025 for 120 seats in E unit (music department, theatre department and fine arts department).

The students are required to score at least 30 marks (around 42 per cent) to pass in the 72-mark test with the one-hour examination schedule to start at 3:00pm on a separate day for each unit.

JnU vice-chancellor Mijanur Rahman inaugurated the online application process on August 25.

The admission seekers are also asked to download the test admit card from the university website: www.jnu.ac.bd or www.admission.jnu.ac.bd.

The admission test of B unit will be held on September 23, while that of E unit on September 24, C unit on September 30, A unit on October 21, and D unit on October 28.

Earlier, around 1,85,079 admission seekers applied against 2,760 seats in tests under the 2015-16 academic years, while some 2,25,959 students vied for the same seats in 2014-15 academic sessions.