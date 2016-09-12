You are here: Home » Inner Pages

‘Extremist’ kills himself: forensic official

Identity not confirmed: DMP

September 12, 2016 12:25 am·0 commentsViews:
Staff Correspondent
Extremist

People personnel are on patrol in the Lalbagh area in the capital on Sunday in the wake of a police raid in which an extremism suspect was killed on Saturday. — New Age

The coroner at Dhaka Medical College Hospital said that one of the suspected extremists, who was reportedly killed during a drive at a ‘den of extremists’ in the city’s Lalbagh area on Saturday evening, had killed himself slitting his own throat with a sharp weapon.
Sohel Mahmud, chief of the forensic department of DMCH, came up with the information on Sunday while talking to reporters after conducting autopsy on the body of the slain ‘extremist’ at the DMCH in the afternoon.
‘The man died due to excessive bleeding as an injury mark was found on the left side of his throat,’ said Sohel.
Five more injury marks were also found on his body, he said adding that the injury marks bore suicidal symptoms.
The samples of the man’s blood, hair and urine were taken for DNA test, Sohel added.
Earlier, the suspected extremist was killed and eight people, including five policemen and three female suspected extremists, were injured in the police drive in Lalbagh area on Saturday night.
The Dhaka Metropolitan Police officials identified the 25-30-year old deceased as Karim alias Ehtesham while Criminal Investigation Department collected his finger print to determine if he was missing youth Tehzeeb Karim or one Abdul Karim, wanted by police for assisting Gulshan café attack on July 1.
The landlord of the building, where they were residing, is Kaiser Ahmed, a well-known businessman in the neighbourhood. His manager Mobarak Hossain said that one Jamshed, son of late Moslem Uddin, of Rajshahi, introducing himself as a businessman had rented the two-bed apartment on August 1 for a monthly rent of Tk 18,000.
DMP on Sunday morning said the killed extremist suspect was recognised as Shamshed Hossain through his national identity card.
But after inspecting the address of the NID, metropolitan police said the address was mismatched and needed further verification through Election Commission database.
DMP additional deputy commissioner (media and public relations) Yousuf Ali told New Age on Sunday evening, ‘We are still verifying the identity of the slain militant, detained three other women militants and the three children who were rescued from the den’.
The identity of the slain militant would be verified through the EC once it opens after Eid holidays, he added.
The three women, suspected as extremists, who were admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital with bullet or stab injuries, were undergoing treatment at the hospital.
Of the three women, one was named in the hospital documents as Khadiza, another as Sharmin and the rest other as Shayla.
The three children who were rescued were a 10-year-old boy, a seven-year-old girl and a toddler.
Talking to New Age, DMP officials said it was primarily confirmed that the 7-year-old girl was the daughter of slain extremist suspect Zahidul Islam, a retired army major who was killed in police drive at Rupnagar in the city on September 2.
The officials said that they came to know that Zahidul’s wife left the Lalbagh house along with the couple’s younger daughter two days before the drive on Saturday evening.
The rescued younger child could be the daughter of slain extremist suspect who committed suicide at Lalbagh house, the officials suspected.
Police were yet to confirm the identity of the 10-year-old boy.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. Dry weather likely Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty/squally wind is likely to occur at one or two places over Khulna, Barisal,...
  2. Saudi recruitment fees soar for maids from Bangladesh The fees for recruiting Bangladeshi expatriates through black market for Saudi Arabia has skyrocketed and now stand between SR12,000 and...
  3. Portion of Moghbazar flyover opens today A portion of the much-hyped Moghbazar-Mouchak flyover is set to be opened to traffic by prime minister Sheikh Hasina today...
  4. Govt to protect Mohammad Ali’s house, finally The cultural affairs ministry has decided to conserve the residence of Pakistan’s former prime minister Mohammad Ali in Bogra considering...
  5. Youth burnt alive in Barguna A youth was burnt alive in a fire at Community Centre Bazaar of Pathorghata in Barguna on Thursday morning. The...
  6. 13th death anniversary of journalist Delwar Hossain today The 13th death anniversary of Delwar Hossain, former special correspondent of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, will be observed today in a...
  7. 2 smugglers arrested in C’nawabganj Members of Border Guard Bangladesh arrested two alleged smugglers from a house at village Satrasia under Narayanpur union of Chapainawabganj...
  8. TRADE LICENCE RENEWING: SCC launches 15-day service Sylhet City Corporation on Monday began a 15-day One Stop Service Centre to speed up the trade licence renewing and...
  9. Youth jumps into Meghna, disappears A young man went missing in the River Meghna in Kaliganj Majherchar area of Hijla upazila early Sunday after jumping...
  10. Trishal UNO killed in road crash The upazila nirbahi officer of Trishal was killed in a road accident on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway at Boilor in the upazila...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement