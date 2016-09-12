‘Extremist’ kills himself: forensic official

The coroner at Dhaka Medical College Hospital said that one of the suspected extremists, who was reportedly killed during a drive at a ‘den of extremists’ in the city’s Lalbagh area on Saturday evening, had killed himself slitting his own throat with a sharp weapon.

Sohel Mahmud, chief of the forensic department of DMCH, came up with the information on Sunday while talking to reporters after conducting autopsy on the body of the slain ‘extremist’ at the DMCH in the afternoon.

‘The man died due to excessive bleeding as an injury mark was found on the left side of his throat,’ said Sohel.

Five more injury marks were also found on his body, he said adding that the injury marks bore suicidal symptoms.

The samples of the man’s blood, hair and urine were taken for DNA test, Sohel added.

Earlier, the suspected extremist was killed and eight people, including five policemen and three female suspected extremists, were injured in the police drive in Lalbagh area on Saturday night.

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police officials identified the 25-30-year old deceased as Karim alias Ehtesham while Criminal Investigation Department collected his finger print to determine if he was missing youth Tehzeeb Karim or one Abdul Karim, wanted by police for assisting Gulshan café attack on July 1.

The landlord of the building, where they were residing, is Kaiser Ahmed, a well-known businessman in the neighbourhood. His manager Mobarak Hossain said that one Jamshed, son of late Moslem Uddin, of Rajshahi, introducing himself as a businessman had rented the two-bed apartment on August 1 for a monthly rent of Tk 18,000.

DMP on Sunday morning said the killed extremist suspect was recognised as Shamshed Hossain through his national identity card.

But after inspecting the address of the NID, metropolitan police said the address was mismatched and needed further verification through Election Commission database.

DMP additional deputy commissioner (media and public relations) Yousuf Ali told New Age on Sunday evening, ‘We are still verifying the identity of the slain militant, detained three other women militants and the three children who were rescued from the den’.

The identity of the slain militant would be verified through the EC once it opens after Eid holidays, he added.

The three women, suspected as extremists, who were admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital with bullet or stab injuries, were undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Of the three women, one was named in the hospital documents as Khadiza, another as Sharmin and the rest other as Shayla.

The three children who were rescued were a 10-year-old boy, a seven-year-old girl and a toddler.

Talking to New Age, DMP officials said it was primarily confirmed that the 7-year-old girl was the daughter of slain extremist suspect Zahidul Islam, a retired army major who was killed in police drive at Rupnagar in the city on September 2.

The officials said that they came to know that Zahidul’s wife left the Lalbagh house along with the couple’s younger daughter two days before the drive on Saturday evening.

The rescued younger child could be the daughter of slain extremist suspect who committed suicide at Lalbagh house, the officials suspected.

Police were yet to confirm the identity of the 10-year-old boy.