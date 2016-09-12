You are here: Home » Inner Pages

AL announces full-fledged committees of Dhaka city units

September 12, 2016 12:24 am·0 commentsViews:
Staff Correspondent

The ruling Awami League announced full-fledged executive committees of its Dhaka North and Dhaka South city units on Sunday.
A release of the party signed by its office secretary Abdus Subhan Golap said that party president Sheikh Hasina, also the prime minister, approved the committees on Sunday.
Former general secretaries of the undivided Dhaka city unit Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury and Quamrul Islam were placed on the 6-member advisory council of Dhaka south city unit.
Former joint general secretary of the undivided city unit Mohammad Selim, also an independent lawmaker, was dropped from the committee.
Dhaka north city mayor Annisul Haque was made an adviser to the north city unit while south city mayor Sayeed Khokon was made a member of the south city unit executive committee.
Awami League general secretary Syed Ashraful Islam at a press conference at the party president’s Dhanmandi office on April 10 announced the partial committees in part bifurcating the Dhaka city unit
The 78-member Dhaka north city unit executive committee was formed with AKM Rahmatullah as president and Sadek Khan as general secretary.
Abul Hasnat and Shahe Alam Murad were made the president and the general secretary of the 75-member Dhaka south city unit executive committee.
Dhaka City Awami League held its last conference an council session in 2003 and formed its committee with Mohammad Hanif as president and Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya as general secretary.
After death of Hanif in 2006, Abdul Aziz was nominated at acting president.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. Warrant issued for Minar’s arrest A court in Feni on Sunday issued a warrant for the arrest of BNP leader Mahtab Uddin Chowdhury Minar, prime...
  2. Khaleda builds partnership with extremist, says Inu Jatiya Samajtanrik Dal faction president Hasanul Haq Inu on Friday said that Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson Khaleda Zia had built...
  3. WP seeks justice over making attempt on life of Rashed Khan Menon Leaders of the Workers Party of Bangladesh, a partner of the Awami League-led alliance, at a protest rally on Wednesday...
  4. AL celebrates 67th founding anniv today The ruling Awami League celebrates its 67th founding anniversary across the country today. The party said that it curtailed the...
  5. RAMPAL POWER PROJECT : Critics invited to accompany Nasrul to visit site State minister for power, energy and mineral resources Nasrul Hamid has invited major critics to accompany him to a visit...
  6. Small fish being killed to protect big fish: Ganosanghati Andolon Ganosanghati Andolon on Thursday alleged law enforcement agencies were carrying out extrajudicial killings of alleged human traffickers to cover up...
  7. AL leader held for terrorism gets bail A Chittagong court on Thursday granted bail to an Awami League after his arrest the previous day on charge of...
  8. No democracy in the country since 1990: Ershad Jatiya Party [JP] chief HM Ershad said on Saturday there was no democracy in the country. ‘Democracy has been absent...
  9. National dialogue needed to resolve political crisis Politicians, academics and lawyers on Saturday called for resolving the political crisis facing the country through a national dialogue......
  10. AL in its own trap of extremism: Fakhrul Bangladesh Nationalist Party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Friday alleged that ruling Awami League was hatching a ‘deep...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement