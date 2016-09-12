AL announces full-fledged committees of Dhaka city units

The ruling Awami League announced full-fledged executive committees of its Dhaka North and Dhaka South city units on Sunday.

A release of the party signed by its office secretary Abdus Subhan Golap said that party president Sheikh Hasina, also the prime minister, approved the committees on Sunday.

Former general secretaries of the undivided Dhaka city unit Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury and Quamrul Islam were placed on the 6-member advisory council of Dhaka south city unit.

Former joint general secretary of the undivided city unit Mohammad Selim, also an independent lawmaker, was dropped from the committee.

Dhaka north city mayor Annisul Haque was made an adviser to the north city unit while south city mayor Sayeed Khokon was made a member of the south city unit executive committee.

Awami League general secretary Syed Ashraful Islam at a press conference at the party president’s Dhanmandi office on April 10 announced the partial committees in part bifurcating the Dhaka city unit

The 78-member Dhaka north city unit executive committee was formed with AKM Rahmatullah as president and Sadek Khan as general secretary.

Abul Hasnat and Shahe Alam Murad were made the president and the general secretary of the 75-member Dhaka south city unit executive committee.

Dhaka City Awami League held its last conference an council session in 2003 and formed its committee with Mohammad Hanif as president and Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya as general secretary.

After death of Hanif in 2006, Abdul Aziz was nominated at acting president.