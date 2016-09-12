EID DAY ‘SPECIAL FOOD’ FOR PRISONERS: Allocations unchanged for decade

The government allocation for meal allowances for prisoners remains unchanged for the past 10 years despite repeated proposals from jail authority to increase the amount allowing them to offer improved diet on the occasion of festivals.

Only Tk 80 is allocated for each prisoner for ‘special foods’ on the occasion of festivals like Eid-ul-Azha, to be celebrated on Tuesday, according to officials concerned.

Prison officials said that they had to spend Tk 300 for special meals for a prisoner on an Eid day. They said that they adjusted the additional cost of the special meal with the daily food allowance of Tk 50 per prisoner.

Dhaka Central Jail senior superintendent Jahangir Kabir told New Age on Saturday that the prisoners were served puffed rice along with sweet dish as breakfast, plain rice with potato and fish at launch, and pulao, meat and cold drinks at dinner on Eid day.

On the Eid day, contractors supply uncooked meat to the jail authorities and later prisoners cook the meat. One kilogram of cooked meat is served for five prisoners on the Eid day, he said.

Jahangir said that they had been demanding the government to increase the food allowance for Eid days and other national days for the past 10 years.

They also demanded increase of the daily meal allowance for prisoners, he said.

Prisoners are usually served plain rice with curries, fish and meat alternatively for lunch and dinner while breads and molasses for breakfast.

Over 74,000 prisoners are at 68 prisons in the country as on September 8.

There were over 7,000 inmates in Dhaka Central Jail.

Kashimpur Central Jail Part 1 superintendant Subrata Kumbar Bala said that the similar meals were served in the jail of 962 prisoners.

He said they serve similar meals among the general inmates and well-off prisoners on Eid day. Family of the prisoners can meet them with foods on the Eid day, he said.

Prison officers said that wealthy people and local administration gave clothes for incarcerated poor people on the occasion of Eid-ul Azha and Eid-ul Fitr.