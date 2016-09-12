You are here: Home » Inner Pages

EID DAY ‘SPECIAL FOOD’ FOR PRISONERS: Allocations unchanged for decade

September 12, 2016 12:23 am·0 commentsViews:
M Moneruzzaman

The government allocation for meal allowances for prisoners remains unchanged for the past 10 years despite repeated proposals from jail authority to increase the amount allowing them to offer improved diet on the occasion of festivals.
Only Tk 80 is allocated for each prisoner for ‘special foods’ on the occasion of festivals like Eid-ul-Azha, to be celebrated on Tuesday, according to officials concerned.
Prison officials said that they had to spend Tk 300 for special meals for a prisoner on an Eid day. They said that they adjusted the additional cost of the special meal with the daily food allowance of Tk 50 per prisoner.
Dhaka Central Jail senior superintendent Jahangir Kabir told New Age on Saturday that the prisoners were served puffed rice along with sweet dish as breakfast, plain rice with potato and fish at launch, and pulao, meat and cold drinks at dinner on Eid day.
On the Eid day, contractors supply uncooked meat to the jail authorities and later prisoners cook the meat. One kilogram of cooked meat is served for five prisoners on the Eid day, he said.
Jahangir said that they had been demanding the government to increase the food allowance for Eid days and other national days for the past 10 years.
They also demanded increase of the daily meal allowance for prisoners, he said.
Prisoners are usually served plain rice with curries, fish and meat alternatively for lunch and dinner while breads and molasses for breakfast.
Over 74,000 prisoners are at 68 prisons in the country as on September 8.
There were over 7,000 inmates in Dhaka Central Jail.
Kashimpur Central Jail Part 1 superintendant Subrata Kumbar Bala said that the similar meals were served in the jail of 962 prisoners.
He said they serve similar meals among the general inmates and well-off prisoners on Eid day. Family of the prisoners can meet them with foods on the Eid day, he said.
Prison officers said that wealthy people and local administration gave clothes for incarcerated poor people on the occasion of Eid-ul Azha and Eid-ul Fitr.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. BCL factional clash takes place in Jessore A factional clash of Bangladesh Chhatra League, the Awami League-backed student organisation, took place on Jessore Government City College Campus...
  2. 2 girls drown in capital Two girls drowned in a boat capsize in Mugda jheel of Manda area in Dhaka on Tuesday. The deceased were...
  3. Man stabbed by son in Benapole A man was stabbed by his son for obstructing his (son’s) terrorist activities at village Baro Achra in Benapole on...
  4. News in Brief A woman and her minor child were found dead at village Ashurail of Nasirnagar on early Friday. The deceased were...
  5. Public humiliation of Sherpur housewife triggers outcry The nasty incident of stripping naked a young housewife during arbitration at Shapmari village in Sadar upazila on Friday has...
  6. Housewife among three found dead Police recovered three bodies, including a woman, from separate locations in Dhaka, Savar and Sirajganj on Friday. In capital Dhaka,...
  7. Mental disorders among children associated with malnutrition: Study Psychiatric disorders among children were associated with malnutrition, low education of fathers and a family history of mental illness, says...
  8. 4 kg gold seized at Dhaka airport, one held Airport Armed Police Battalion seized four kilograms of gold bars and arrested a man at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in...
  9. Gun powder recovered in C’nawabganj Members of the Border Guard Bangladesh recovered 9 kilograms of gun powder from Wahedpur frontier of Shibganj upazila in Chapainawabganj...
  10. Jessore madrassah student drowns A madrassah student drowned in a pond at Jhumjhumpur in Jessore town on Sunday morning. The deceased was identified as...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement