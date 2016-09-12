You are here: Home » Inner Pages

‘Robbery gang ringleader’ killed in Khulna ‘gunfight’ with cops

September 12, 2016 12:22 am·0 commentsViews:
United News of Bangladesh . Khulna

An alleged ringleader of a pirate gang was killed in a ‘gunfight’ with police in Tiyakhal area adjacent to the River Sonamukhi in Koyra upazila early Sunday.
The deceased was identified as Rabiul Islam, 24, son of late Ruhul Amin, a resident of village Mohoratpur of the upazila.
Sheikh Shamsur Ali, officer-in-charge of Koyra Police Station, said on secret information, a team of police arrested Rabiul from Rathghat area of the upazila on Saturday afternoon.
After gleaning information from Rabiul, police conducted another drive in Tiyakhal area around 11:00pm along with him to recover firearms.
When they reached the spot around 4am, associates of Rabiul attacked police and opened fire on them which left Rabiul dead on the spot.
Police also recovered eight firems, some bullets and two machetes from the spot.
The OC added Rabiul was accused in eight cases, including for robbery and abduction, with the police stations.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. Renewable energy facilitation project opened The power division on Thursday inaugurated a project worth $5.10 million to facilitate commercial use of renewable energy to increase...
  2. Malaysia to deport all illegal workers before recruiting Bangladeshis Malaysian home minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has said the ministry had intensified efforts to deport all illegal foreign workers to...
  3. 1 killed as nor’wester lashes Joypurhat A man was killed and at least 12 people were injured as a nor’wester lashed several upazilas of Joypurhat on...
  4. Rights groups demand specific measures to stop illicit money transfer Rights activists on Sunday urged the government to take specific measure to stop illicit money transfer. At a press conference,...
  5. War hero Quazi Nooruzzaman’s death anniv today The fourth death anniversary of decorated war hero Quazi Nooruzzaman, Bir Uttam, also commander of Sector 7 in the War...
  6. Victim’s son Govinda defends accused Forkan Son of 1971 a victim of forcible conversion on Tuesday testified in defence of detained war crimes accused Md Forkan...
  7. Yunus’s representative to meet tax commissioner A representative of Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus would meet the tax commissioner on March 29 in response to a notice...
  8. 21 hill families remain homeless one year after BGB eviction Almost one year after being evicted by Border Guard Bangladesh to make way for the battalion headquarters, 21 indigenous families...
  9. Police stop Garments Sramik Front march The police on Tuesday stopped the march of Garments Sramik Front towards the labour ministry as it started from in...
  10. ORPHANAGE TRUST CASE : HC rejects Khaleda’s plea for cancellation of testimony The High Court on Monday summarily rejected Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson Khaleda Zia’s petition for a directive on the trial...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement