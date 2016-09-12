You are here: Home » Inner Pages

Schoolgirl’s body recovered in Lakshmipur

September 12, 2016 12:21 am·0 commentsViews:
Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha . Lakshmipur

The police recovered the body of a schoolgirl, who drowned in the River Dakatia on Saturday, from the river at village Udmara of Raipur upazila in Lakshmipur on Sunday morning. The deceased was identified as Fatema Akhter, 11, daughter of Billal Hossain of the village and a Class III student of a local primary school. The police said that two schoolgirls drowned in the river due to heavy current on Saturday while they were taking bath. Local people recovered the body of one girl while Fatema remained missing.

