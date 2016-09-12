Two arrested with Phensedyl in Ctg

The Rapid Action Battalion-7 arrested two alleged drug peddlers along with 500 bottles of Phensedyl in Chittagong city’s Port connecting road area on early Sunday. The arrested were identified as Abul Hossain, 40, and Riaz Uddin, 27. RAB-7 officials said that acting on a tip-off, a team of the force conducted a drive in the area and arrested the two along with the drugs. A case was filed with the Pahartali police.