ATM booth guard found dead in Habiganj

United News of Bangladesh . Habiganj

An ATM booth security guard of local Pubali Bank branch was found dead in Post Office area of Habiganj town on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Abdul Haque, a resident of Umednagar village in Habiganj municipality area. Sadar police officer-in-charge Yasinul Haque said that they recovered the body of at about 3:00pm being informed by local people and sent it to Sadar Hospital morgue for post-mortem examinations. No money was looted from the ATM booth, the OC said, adding that the reason behind the death was yet to be ascertained.

