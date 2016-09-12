ATM booth guard found dead in Habiganj

An ATM booth security guard of local Pubali Bank branch was found dead in Post Office area of Habiganj town on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Abdul Haque, a resident of Umednagar village in Habiganj municipality area. Sadar police officer-in-charge Yasinul Haque said that they recovered the body of at about 3:00pm being informed by local people and sent it to Sadar Hospital morgue for post-mortem examinations. No money was looted from the ATM booth, the OC said, adding that the reason behind the death was yet to be ascertained.