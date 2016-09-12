Thundershowers or rain likely

Light to moderate rain/thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna, Barisal, Chittagong and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country till 6:00pm today.

Day temperature may fall slightly and night temperature may fall by 1-2 degrees Celsius over the country, Met Office said.

The country’s highest temperature, 35.8 degrees Celsius, was recorded on Sunday in Rajshahi and the lowest, 24.5 degrees Celsius, in Dimla.