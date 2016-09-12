You are here: Home » Inner Pages

PM meets president

September 12, 2016 12:17 am·0 commentsViews:
Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha . Dhaka
Abdul Hamid

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina receives a bouquet from president Abdul Hamid as she made a courtesy call on him at Bangabhaban in the capital on Sunday. — Focusbangla photo

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina made a courtesy call on president Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban in the capital on Sunday.
During the meeting, the prime minister exchanged greetings on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha as she is due to leave for Canada and the United States on September 14 on an 11-day official visit, president’s press secretary Joynal Abedin told the news agency.
The prime minister apprised the president of the programmes of her visit to the two North American nations.
President Hamid wished her a successful tour.
On the first leg of her tour, the premier will pay a four-day visit to Canada from Sept 15 to attend the Fifth Replenishment Conference of the Global Fund (GF).
Sheikh Hasina will head for the USA Sept 18 to join the 71st Session of the United Nations General Assembly.
Secretaries concerned of the offices of both the president and the prime minister were present.

