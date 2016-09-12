Foreign diplomats happy with security measures, says FM

Foreign diplomats stationed in Dhaka on Sunday expressed satisfaction over the security measures taken for them so far.

‘They’re very satisfied. They’ve appreciated government steps,’ Foreign Minister AH Mahmood Ali told the news agency at a press conference at the Foreign Ministry on Sunday afternoon.

He said that all foreigners in Dhaka and outside Dhaka were brought under adequate security coverage.

The foreign minister said that they offered armed battalion Ansar members for the foreigners with required fees and the diplomats accepted it in principle.

The government has also given permission for using bulletproof vehicles for the foreigners.

Mahmood Ali said that the diplomats can also use white number plates for their vehicles, if any one wants, instead of diplomatic number plates.

Earlier, he briefed the diplomatic corps on the recent measures adopted by the government to beef up safety and security of diplomatic missions at state guesthouse Padma.

The minister underscored that the strengthened security has brought back the confidence among foreign nationals living in Bangladesh.

This has also been reflected on the high-level visits taken place in the last few weeks, he added.

Mahmood Ali highlighted the actions taken and progress achieved in detecting and apprehending the criminals behind the recent attacks, including the Gulshan incident.

He expressed that the ongoing drives against violent extremist elements by law enforcement agencies will continue and there will be no let-up for a moment.

The Foreign Minister also reiterated that the government is determined to root out terrorism and militancy from the country and is putting in all-out efforts to find out the mentors, masterminds, financiers as well as trainers of the terrorists and extremists.

He briefed the diplomatic community about the series of special measures that have been undertaken to address the security concerns of the diplomatic community.

Minister Ali expressed his satisfaction over the work of the Task Force on the Security of Diplomats and Diplomatic Premises that convenes regularly to review further ways to strengthen security and protection.

Responding to a question, the Foreign Minister said there is nothing wrong if any country wants help Bangladesh deal with terrorism.

‘The entire world stood behind Bangladesh after the July 1 attack,’ he added.

Around 60 diplomats, mostly ambassadors and high commissioners of different countries, attended the briefing.

In their interventions, the envoys thanked the government for the enhanced surveillance and security measures taken around the country, expressed satisfaction over the counter terrorism efforts and initiatives taken by the government and shared their views on the possible measures for further strengthening the existing security of diplomats and diplomatic premises.

State minister for foreign affairs Md Shahriar Alam, principal secretary to prime minister, foreign secretary and other senior officials of the foreign ministry and other agencies were present at the diplomatic briefing.