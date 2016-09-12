EID JOURNEY: Bus operators struggle with schedules

A large number of homebound passengers on Sunday were left stranded as bus operators failed to maintain schedules and decided to return the money to people who earlier purchased tickets.

Meanwhile, trains leaving Kamalapur Railway Station in Dhaka also fell behind schedule following damage to the engine of an intercity train at the Airport Station Sunday morning.

A good number of passengers at Gabtoli and Kalyanpur bus terminals claimed that bus operators asked them to return their tickets and get a refund as they failed to maintain schedule due to long tailbacks on highways.

Some bus operators also called passengers and told them not to come to the terminal at the scheduled time, as they rescheduled the departure time by many hours and even days.

On Sunday, two days before Eid-ul-Azha, people crowded all three major bus terminals, Sadarghat ferry terminal and railway stations for tickets and a place on outbound vehicles.

At Kalyanpur, Rangpur bound Ismail Hossain said that he came back home on Saturday from the Kay Paribahan counter as his trip was delayed by 24 hours.

Latter, he came to the counter again on Sunday 10am and was ready to start his journey after waiting at the counter for another four hours.

Bogra-bound Mosleah Uddin started his journey by a bus of TR Travels at 1pm on Sunday although he booked the ticket for Saturday 7pm.

Hanif Enterprise counter manager at Gabtoli, Gazi Nazrul Islam, said that they were struggling to keep the schedules in order.

He said that all their trips were delayed at least two to four hours.

At Kamalapur railway station, Sylhet-bound ‘Parabat Express’ train left the station around 6:40am and reached the airport station around 7:10. The train’s engine broke down the moment it was to leave the station. It took around one and half hour to restart the train, said railway officials.

Consequently, the Chittagong-bound ‘Subarna Express’, Khulna-bound ‘Sundarbans Express’ and Jamalpur-bound ‘Tista Express’ got stuck on the route ahead of the Airport Station.

Passengers were seen waiting for hours at the Kamalapur station.

Many passengers travelled on roof, despite a government ban on it.

Most of the trains were delayed by around two hours on average. But passengers of district town-bound trains suffered more as their trains were delayed by more than three hours, said Syed Jahirul Islam, director (traffic) of Bangladesh Railway.

Because of the rush of passengers, trains are driving slowly and are being delayed at every station, he said.

‘We are trying hard. But it will be very difficult for us to maintain the schedule because of the excessive rush of passengers,’ Jahirul said.

New Age correspondent in Tangail reported that the traffic situation was better than the last three days on the Dhaka-Tangail highway although vehicles were moving slowly.

New Age correspondent in Comilla reported that more than four to five kilometer-long tailbacks were noticed at different points on the Dhaka-Chittagong highway for sudden rains and roadside cattle market at Chandina point.

Bhaberchar Highway police sergeant of Kamruzzaman Raj said the tailback was created at the stretch from Meghna Bridge to Daribaushia during the rain.

New Age correspondent in Munshiganj reported that some 600 light and heavy vehicles, including buses and trucks, were standing on both ends of Shimulia-Kawarakandi ferry route waiting to cross the river.

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation assistant manager Abdul Alim said out of 19 some 14 ferries are now in operation on the route for carrying vehicles.

The Eid-ul-Azah will be celebrated in the country on September 13.