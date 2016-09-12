You are here: Home » Front Page

EID JOURNEY: Bus operators struggle with schedules

September 12, 2016 12:50 am·0 commentsViews: 3
Ahammad Foyez

A large number of homebound passengers on Sunday were left stranded as bus operators failed to maintain schedules and decided to return the money to people who earlier purchased tickets.
Meanwhile, trains leaving Kamalapur Railway Station in Dhaka also fell behind schedule following damage to the engine of an intercity train at the Airport Station Sunday morning.
A good number of passengers at Gabtoli and Kalyanpur bus terminals claimed that bus operators asked them to return their tickets and get a refund as they failed to maintain schedule due to long tailbacks on highways.
Some bus operators also called passengers and told them not to come to the terminal at the scheduled time, as they rescheduled the departure time by many hours and even days.
On Sunday, two days before Eid-ul-Azha, people crowded all three major bus terminals, Sadarghat ferry terminal and railway stations for tickets and a place on outbound vehicles.
At Kalyanpur, Rangpur bound Ismail Hossain said that he came back home on Saturday from the Kay Paribahan counter as his trip was delayed by 24 hours.
Latter, he came to the counter again on Sunday 10am and was ready to start his journey after waiting at the counter for another four hours.
Bogra-bound Mosleah Uddin started his journey by a bus of TR Travels at 1pm on Sunday although he booked the ticket for Saturday 7pm.
Hanif Enterprise counter manager at Gabtoli, Gazi Nazrul Islam, said that they were struggling to keep the schedules in order.
He said that all their trips were delayed at least two to four hours.
At Kamalapur railway station, Sylhet-bound ‘Parabat Express’ train left the station around 6:40am and reached the airport station around 7:10. The train’s engine broke down the moment it was to leave the station. It took around one and half hour to restart the train, said railway officials.
Consequently, the Chittagong-bound ‘Subarna Express’, Khulna-bound ‘Sundarbans Express’ and Jamalpur-bound ‘Tista Express’ got stuck on the route ahead of the Airport Station.
Passengers were seen waiting for hours at the Kamalapur station.
Many passengers travelled on roof, despite a government ban on it.
Most of the trains were delayed by around two hours on average. But passengers of district town-bound trains suffered more as their trains were delayed by more than three hours, said Syed Jahirul Islam, director (traffic) of Bangladesh Railway.
Because of the rush of passengers, trains are driving slowly and are being delayed at every station, he said.
‘We are trying hard. But it will be very difficult for us to maintain the schedule because of the excessive rush of passengers,’ Jahirul said.
New Age correspondent in Tangail reported that the traffic situation was better than the last three days on the Dhaka-Tangail highway although vehicles were moving slowly.
New Age correspondent in Comilla reported that more than four to five kilometer-long tailbacks were noticed at different points on the Dhaka-Chittagong highway for sudden rains and roadside cattle market at Chandina point.
Bhaberchar Highway police sergeant of Kamruzzaman Raj said the tailback was created at the stretch from Meghna Bridge to Daribaushia during the rain.
New Age correspondent in Munshiganj reported that some 600 light and heavy vehicles, including buses and trucks, were standing on both ends of Shimulia-Kawarakandi ferry route waiting to cross the river.
Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation assistant manager Abdul Alim said out of 19 some 14 ferries are now in operation on the route for carrying vehicles.
The Eid-ul-Azah will be celebrated in the country on September 13.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. Left leaders take initiative for dialogue Some left leaning and democratic political leaders have taken an imitative to resolve the current political crisis through dialogue......
  2. 7th FYP targets employment for 1.29 crore people The government on Tuesday approved the Seventh Five-Year Plan for 2016-2020 targetted at attaining an average 7.4 per cent economic...
  3. VAT ON TUITION FEES : Protests spread to cities Agitated students of private universities in the capital continued to protest for the fourth consecutive day on Saturday while their...
  4. AG office impedes release of politicians Detainees, mostly opposition politicians, are denied release even after obtaining bail as the attorney general’s office asks prison authorities not...
  5. Security beefed up around enclaves The local administration has enhanced vigilance around the Indian enclaves located in four northern distracts of Bangladesh as a precaution...
  6. Gradation list not updated for 14yrs The gradation list of lower court judges has not been updated for 14 years causing resentments among judicial officers as...
  7. Rice price goes up 60pc The price of rice increased more than 60 per cent in last six years while that of ‘atta’ rose by...
  8. AL busy tackling crowd of aspirants for city wards The Awami League might find it tough to pick single candidates for the councillor posts in the elections to Dhaka...
  9. Hartal extended Another firebomb victim died in Chittagong Medical College Hospital and an Islami Chhatra Shibir activist was killed by the Rapid...
  10. ENCLAVE SWAP : Over hundred change mind, unwilling to go to India Over 100 people at the now-defunct Indian enclaves, who opted to retain their Indian citizenships during a joint survey, are...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement