Eid-ul-Azha tomorrow

Eid-ul-Azha, a major religious festival of the Muslims, will be celebrated across the country tomorrow with due solemnity, sense of sacrifice and religious fervour.

On this day, the 10th of Zilhajj, an Arabic month, 4,000 years ago, Prophet Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) offered to sacrifice his beloved son Hazrat Ismail (AS) who willingly submitted to his father’s wish to please Almighty Allah.

But the Almighty in His benign mercy spared Hazrat Ismail (AS) and instead placed a sheep to be sacrificed.

Commemorating the

supreme sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim (AS), Muslims all over the world slaughter animals taking inspiration from the unique examples of sacrifice to please Allah set by two prophets.

The celebration will begin with Eid congregations all over the country followed by sacrifice of cattle heads in the name of Allah.

This year, civil servants and employees of most of the private organisations have got six-day Eid-ul-Azha vacation starting from Friday last as the government has declared September 11 a holiday.

Meanwhile, millions of people have left the capital and other major cities for their homes to celebrate Eid with their near and dear ones.

Railway stations have remained overcrowded for the last few days as are the bus and launch terminals as home-goers leave for their destinations. Severe traffic congestion on several highway routes is causing sufferings to the home-goers.

Makeshift cattle markets in the capital as elsewhere have been witnessing a rush of buyers of sacrificial animals.

Newspaper offices would also remain closed for three days until September 14.

State-run BTV and private television channels will broadcast special programmes on the occasion of Eid. Newspapers will bring out special supplements on the occasion.

Authorities have asked the police and other law enforcement agencies to ensure foolproof security in the capital city and at all sites of Eid congregations.

The national flag will be flown atop government and non-government buildings and roadside poles to mark the festival.

Important public and private buildings would be illuminated in the capital city.

President Abdul Hamid, prime minister Sheikh Hasina and opposition leader Raushan Ershad and Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson Khaleda Zia greeted the Muslims in Bangladesh and all over the world on the occasion of Eid.

Sheikh Hasina would exchange Eid greetings with people from different walks of life at her official residence, Ganabhaban, on Tuesday morning. She will also host reception for foreign diplomats and judges at the same venue.

The capital’s main Eid congregation would be held at the National Eidgah at 8:00am.

At Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, five congregations would be held at 7:00am, 8:00am, 9:00am, 10:00am and at 10:45am.

Besides, two city corporations of the capital would arrange over 300 Eid congregations in Dhaka.

Bangladesh’s biggest Eid congregation would be held as usual at Sholakia Eidgah in Kishoreganj.