You are here: Home » Front Page

Eid-ul-Azha tomorrow

September 12, 2016 12:49 am·0 commentsViews: 4
Staff Correspondent

Eid-ul-Azha, a major religious festival of the Muslims, will be celebrated across the country tomorrow with due solemnity, sense of sacrifice and religious fervour.
On this day, the 10th of Zilhajj, an Arabic month, 4,000 years ago, Prophet Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) offered to sacrifice his beloved son Hazrat Ismail (AS) who willingly submitted to his father’s wish to please Almighty Allah.
But the Almighty in His benign mercy spared Hazrat Ismail (AS) and instead placed a sheep to be sacrificed.
Commemorating the
supreme sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim (AS), Muslims all over the world slaughter animals taking inspiration from the unique examples of sacrifice to please Allah set by two prophets.
The celebration will begin with Eid congregations all over the country followed by sacrifice of cattle heads in the name of Allah.
This year, civil servants and employees of most of the private organisations have got six-day Eid-ul-Azha vacation starting from Friday last as the government has declared September 11 a holiday.
Meanwhile, millions of people have left the capital and other major cities for their homes to celebrate Eid with their near and dear ones.
Railway stations have remained overcrowded for the last few days as are the bus and launch terminals as home-goers leave for their destinations. Severe traffic congestion on several highway routes is causing sufferings to the home-goers.
Makeshift cattle markets in the capital as elsewhere have been witnessing a rush of buyers of sacrificial animals.
Newspaper offices would also remain closed for three days until September 14.
State-run BTV and private television channels will broadcast special programmes on the occasion of Eid. Newspapers will bring out special supplements on the occasion.
Authorities have asked the police and other law enforcement agencies to ensure foolproof security in the capital city and at all sites of Eid congregations.
The national flag will be flown atop government and non-government buildings and roadside poles to mark the festival.
Important public and private buildings would be illuminated in the capital city.
President Abdul Hamid, prime minister Sheikh Hasina and opposition leader Raushan Ershad and Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson Khaleda Zia greeted the Muslims in Bangladesh and all over the world on the occasion of Eid.
Sheikh Hasina would exchange Eid greetings with people from different walks of life at her official residence, Ganabhaban, on Tuesday morning. She will also host reception for foreign diplomats and judges at the same venue.
The capital’s main Eid congregation would be held at the National Eidgah at 8:00am.
At Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, five congregations would be held at 7:00am, 8:00am, 9:00am, 10:00am and at 10:45am.
Besides, two city corporations of the capital would arrange over 300 Eid congregations in Dhaka.
Bangladesh’s biggest Eid congregation would be held as usual at Sholakia Eidgah in Kishoreganj.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. HC asks govt to monitor health services The High Court on Wednesday issued a rule on government authorities asking them to explain in four weeks why they...
  2. Don’t harass people, president asks police President Abdul Hamid on Thursday asked the members of Bangladesh police to give special attention so that none is harassed...
  3. Pakistan post consolation win over SL Pakistan put their disappointment of losing to Bangladesh behind them to post a consolation six-wicket win over Sri Lanka to...
  4. Ministry to take up costly dredging to aid Indian vessels Dhaka is finding it difficult to facilitate Delhi with full-fledged transit and transshipment facilities through the waterways, because of lack...
  5. Lawmen take IT expert Tanvir home Law enforcers in plain clothes took information technology expert Tanvir Hasan Zoha back home at Kalabagan on early Wednesday, six...
  6. MONEY LAUNDERING : Retaining position a challenge for country The country is facing a serious challenge to retain its existing record on combating money laundering after the theft of...
  7. May Day today Bangladesh celebrates May Day today as the rest of the world. The day commemorates the American workers’ victory in an...
  8. Warrant issued for Quasem’s execution The International Crimes Tribunal on Monday evening issued the warrant for the execution of war crimes death row inmate Mir...
  9. Draft law looks to expand trans-border power trade The proposed law for the country’s power sector enables the public sector, as well as private sector companies, to import...
  10. Cop withdrawn for torturing BB official for money A sub-inspector was withdrawn from Mohammadpur police station on Monday on allegation that he tortured a Bangladesh Bank official and...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement