All set to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha Tuesday

September 12, 2016 7:40 pm·0 commentsViews: 27
Staff Correspondent
Streets in the capital have been decorated with national flag and flags inscribing Eid Mubarak.--Focusbangla photo

Eid-ul-Azha, a major religious festival of the Muslims, will be celebrated across the country on Tuesday with due solemnity, sense of sacrifice and religious fervour.
On this day, the 10th of Zilhajj, an Arabic month, 4,000 years ago, Prophet Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) offered to sacrifice his beloved son Hazrat Ismail (AS) who willingly submitted to his father’s wish to please Almighty Allah.
But the Almighty in His benign mercy spared Hazrat Ismail (AS) and instead placed a sheep to be sacrificed.
Commemorating the supreme sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim (AS), Muslims all over the world slaughter animals taking inspiration from the unique examples of sacrifice to please Allah set by two prophets.
The celebration will begin with Eid congregations all over the country followed by sacrifice of cattle heads in the name of Allah.
This year, civil servants and employees of most of the private organisations have got six-day Eid-ul-Azha vacation starting from Friday last as the government has declared September 11 a holiday.
Met office said light to moderate rain is likely to occur at country’s different places in the morning on the day of Eid-ul-Azha tomorrow while it may intensify in the afternoon.
‘It may rain tomorrow. Light rain is likely to occur in the morning but it may intensify later,’ Bangladesh Metrological Department meteorologist Rubayet Kabir said.
In the wake of recent terrorist attacks, security measures have been beefed up. A four-layer security measure has been taken at National Eidgah and Baitul Mukarram National Mosque.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police requested the city dwellers not to take anything but prayer mats to the National Eidgah.
The capital’s main Eid congregation would be held at the National Eidgah at 8:00am.
At Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, five congregations would be held at 7:00am, 8:00am, 9:00am, 10:00am and at 10:45am.
Besides, two city corporations of the capital would arrange over 300 Eid congregations in Dhaka.
Bangladesh’s biggest Eid congregation would be held as usual at Sholakia Eidgah in Kishoreganj.

