PM to request Canada to extradite Noor Chowdhury

Diplomatic Correspondent

The prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, will make a formal request to her Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau this weekend to extradite Noor Chowdhury, one of the six condemned fugitive convicts of the killing of the country’s founding president Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and most of his family members, from the north-American country.
The PM will place the request for extraditing the convicted ‘killers’ in a bilateral meeting with Trudeau during her two-day visit to Canada on Friday and Saturday, foreign minister AH Mahmood Ali said at a press conference at the foreign ministry on Sunday.
Sheikh Hasina will also hand over a posthumous award ‘Bangladesh Muktijuddha Sommanona’ or the Friends of Liberation War Honour to the Canadian PM which was conferred upon his father, Pierre Elliott Trudeau, in 2012 for his significant contributions to Bangladesh’s Liberation War in 1971, said Ali.
The PM will leave Dhaka for Montreal on Wednesday to attend the Fifth Replenishment Conference of the Global Fund to fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.
Bangladesh missed an opportunity to bring home back Noor Chowdhury from Canada during a political changeover in Dhaka in late 2006 and early 2007 after Ottawa refused to grant him political asylum, officials said.
‘Bangladesh had a window of couple of months to pursue the Canadian government to bring him back but no action was taken due to lack of clear instruction from the then caretaker government,’ a senior official said.
Mujib was assassinated along with all but two of his daughters on August 15, 1975 at his Dhanmondi house in Dhaka by a group of derailed army personnel. His daughters – Sheikh Hasina, now the prime minister, and Sheikh Rehana – survived the massacre as they were abroad.
The government is yet to get any specific whereabouts of four of the six condemned fugitive convicts even after about six years into the execution of the five convicts in 2010.
Canadian judiciary does not allow deportation of any foreign citizen who might face capital punishment in their home country.
The prison authorities hanged five of the convicts – Syed Faruk Rahman, Sultan Shahriar Rashid Khan, Muhiuddin Ahmed, Bazlul Huda and AKM Mohiuddin Ahmed – on January 27, 2010, a year after the Awami League-led alliance government assumed office.
One of the killers, Abdul Aziz Pasha, reportedly died in Zimbabwe.
The six fugitive convicts are: Khandaker Abdur Rashid, Shariful Haq Dalim, MA Rashed Chowdhury, SHMB Noor Chowdhury, Abdul Mazed and Moslem Uddin.
State minister for foreign affairs Md Shahriar Alam, foreign secretary M Shahidul Haque and other senior officials of the foreign ministry were present at the press briefing.

