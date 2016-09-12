You are here: Home » Front Page

B’desh to ratify Paris climate agreement next week

PM to leave for Montreal, NY on Wednesday

September 12, 2016
Diplomatic Correspondent

Bangladesh will ratify the Paris climate agreement during the upcoming UN General Assembly in New York next week, foreign minister AH Mahmood Ali said on Sunday.
The prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, is expected to remain present during Bangladesh’s ratification of the global climate deal during her visit to New York to attend the 71st session of the UN General Assembly and different meetings to be held on the sidelines of the annual congregation of top leaders of the member countries.
Member countries and other regional bodies to the United Nations Framework
Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) adopted the Paris Agreement at the twenty-first session of the Conference of the Parties held in Paris, France, in December 2015.
In accordance with Article 21, paragraph 1, of the Paris Agreement, the Agreement shall enter into force on the thirtieth day after the date on which at least 55 Parties to the Convention, accounting in total for at least an estimated 55 per cent of the total global greenhouse gas emissions have deposited their instruments of ratification, acceptance, approval or accession with the UN depositary.
As of September 7, there are 180 signatories to the Paris Agreement. Of these, 27 States, including China, the United States, Maldives, Norway, Palestine, Peru and South Korea, have deposited their instruments of ratification, acceptance or approval accounting in total for 39.08 per cent of the total global greenhouse gas emissions, according to the UNFCCC website.
Sheikh Hasina will leave Dhaka on Wednesday for London on way to Montreal and New York.
After visiting Montreal on Friday and Saturday, she will be in New York next Sunday to attend the annual meeting of the UN General Assembly. She will lead a 70-member Bangladesh delegation in the UNGA, according to the United News of Bangladesh.
On September 20, the PM will join the Asian Leaders’ Forum on Countering Terrorism to be hosted by Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe. She will attend an event on South-South and Triangular Cooperation in Scaling up Innovation in Public Service Delivery to be organised by Bangladesh.
She is expected to attend the Leaders’ Summit on Refugees to be organised by US president Barak Obama.
On September 21, Hasina is scheduled to join the Launching Event of the Global Deal Initiative (on enhanced social dialogue for decent work and inclusive growth) to be organised by Swedish prime minister Stefan Löfvén. She will attend the meeting of High-level Panel on Water at the UN headquarters. She will deliver the statement at the general debate of on the same day.
On the sidelines of the UNGA, Hasina will hold bilateral meetings with a number of heads of state and government and leaders of different international organisations, including state counsellor and foreign minister of Myanmar, Aung San Suu Kyi, and president of Switzerland Johann Schneider-Ammann.
She is scheduled to return home on September 26.

