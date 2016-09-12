Public hospitals discharge patients ahead of Eid

Public hospitals in the capital discharged many of their patients in the past couple of days as many of the doctors would be on leave on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, one of the major two festivals of the Muslims.

The public hospitals like Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital were seen unwilling to receive even emergency patients advising them to visit other hospitals, patients and their relatives alleged.

Relatives of several patients said that they were asked to leave the hospital as there would be a scarcity of doctors and nurses during the Eid holidays.

Hospital authorities, however, claimed that they discharged only those patients who got well and needed no emergency interventions.

They said that many patients left the hospitals on their own to celebrate the Eid festival with their family and friends.

Dhaka Medical College Hospital, one of the crucial public hospitals in Dhaka, discharged about 900 patients from Saturday afternoon to Sunday morning, officials said.

The hospital’s director Brigadier General Mizanur Rahman told New Age on Saturday afternoon that there were 2,500 patients at the hospital, which was usually crowded with about 3,800 to 4,000 patients against the capacity of 2,600.

On Sunday morning, the hospital record keepers said there were about 1,600 patients as other patients were discharged.

A teenager boy, with stabbing injury near the left eye, was seen crying at the emergency gate of Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital on Sunday afternoon.

His mother Kulsum Begum said that they were advised to go to other hospitals as there was scarcity of doctors at the hospital.

She said a man put a bandage on the forehead of the boy to stop bleeding.

Asked, the man said that he was a staff of the hospital.

There were 319 patients on Sunday afternoon at the 850-bed Suhrawardy hospital.

No officials were found at the hospital to talk, but nursing supervisor Milan Rani Das said the hospital was always crowded with patients higher than its capacity.

At National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation, it was found Sunday afternoon that there were 376 patients. The hospital has 500 beds, which usually remained over crowded with more than 550 patients.

No officials were found at the hospital, but nursing supervisor Shabitry Chakrabarty said that the patients were discharged as they were not critical.

A CNG-run auto-rickshaw driver at the hospital gate said that he went to the hospital after his collarbone was displaced.

‘They [attendants] did not get me admitted and asked me to go to other hospitals,’ he said.

At Dhaka Shishu Hospital, the surgery ward was found fully vacant on Sunday afternoon.

A nurse at nearby cardiac ward said that the ward went vacant as the patients were discharged after treatment.

She did not allow this correspondent to enter the cardiac ward saying that journalists were not allowed to enter the ward.

Sheikh Arif, father of a one-year-and-a-half child admitted with complain of typhoid on September 8, said that doctors asked him on Saturday to take away his son as there would be scarcity of doctors during Eid holidays.

‘Doctors discharged my son on Saturday, but I kept him till Sunday on request,’ he said.

No doctor but an emergency medical officer was found at the hospital, and he declined to talk to this correspondent saying that he was busy.

The hospital ward master, Jahidul Islam, said resident physician Prabir Sarkar alone visited the hospital from morning to noon. He went somewhere after 12:30, he said at about 2:30pm.