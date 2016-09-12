EID-UL-AZHA: Obamas, Kerry, Boris greet Muslims

US president Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama and British foreign secretary Boris Johnson have extended their greetings to Muslims worldwide on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

Obama and Michelle also extended their congratulations to those pilgrims who have just performed the Hajj, thereby completing a central tenet of their faith.

The Hajj is a powerful demonstration of the ability of millions of people from different cultures and countries to come together in prayer, reflection, and devotion, according to the US Embassy in Dhaka.

‘In addition to being a time of celebration, Eid al-Adha is a time for charity, when Muslims honor Ibrahim’s readiness to sacrifice his son by performing their own acts of service,’ Obama said in a message.

He said he is inspired and humbled by the millions of Muslims in America and around the world who take this moment to provide humanitarian assistance to those less fortunate.

‘Service, sacrifice, and peace building lie among the shared roots and values of people of all faiths. On behalf of the American people, we would like to wish a blessed and joyful Eid to Muslim communities around the world,’ the message reads.

US secretary of state John Kerry, in a separate message, extended greetings to Muslims worldwide for a blessed Eid ul-Azha.

‘I would like to congratulate the nearly three million pilgrims who performed the Hajj this year, including thousands of Americans, and wish them safe travels home,’ he said.

British foreign secretary Boris Johnson has also wished ‘Eid Mubarak’ to all Muslims on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

‘I wish all Muslims in the UK and across the world a happy Eid as they gather with their families to celebrate, and congratulate all those participating in the Hajj pilgrimage,’ said the British foreign secretary.

In a message, distributed by British High Commission here on Sunday, Johnson said the UK values hugely the contribution made by ‘British Muslims to all aspects of our society.’

‘We’re proud of our strong traditions of diversity and tolerance in Britain.’

The British foreign secretary mentioned that they would continue to work with their partners for peace and harmony across the Muslim world and in particular for an end to the conflicts in Syria and Yemen.

‘My thoughts are with those who due to their circumstances may be unable to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha this year. Eid Mubarak to all,’ the message says.