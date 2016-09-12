Sales in city cattle markets get momentum

The sale of cattle and goats got momentum on Sunday, two days ahead the Eid-ul-Azha, with the buyers alleging that price was high despite abundant supply of sacrificial animals at the makeshift markets in Dhaka.

Buyers said that the traders were demanding prices about 20 to 30 per cent higher than that of the past year.

Traders said that transportation cost, price hike of fodder and restriction on cattle import from India caused the high price of cattle in the city markets.

They said that locally reared cattle were in great demand despite high price.

They admitted that a large number of cattle imported from India and Myanmar were reared or fatten locally in the past six months.

New Age correspondents in some bordering districts, quoting local authorities, reported that the influx of cattle from India became very low this year.

Lutfar Rahman, the lessee of the city’s lone permanent cattle market at Gabtali, said that the supply of cattle in the city markets would increase further on Monday.

Supply of a large number of cattle from the south-western districts was delayed due to disruption of ferry services on the Mawa-Kawrakandi and Paturia-Daulatdia routes in the river Padma.

Traders at makeshift markets in the city were seen bargaining with buyers for about Tk 50,000-60,000 for a cattle weighing 100kg.

Many buyers said that such cattle were sold for about Tk 40,000 in the past year.

Amirul Huq, a resident of Mirpur, said that he bought an ox on Sunday for Tk 65,000 from Gabtali market although he bought a similar-size ox in the past year for Tk 55,000.

Many people were seen to pay high price for their sacrificial animals because of their time constraints to visit more than one market.

Nowadays many in the capital did not have extra time to visit many cattle markets, said Zakaria Parvez of Mirpur, adding that they were forced to pay high price for sacrificial

animals.

The makeshift markets in the capital are lucrative destinations for the cattle traders from other districts. A substantial part of the 55 lakh bulls and buffaloes slaughtered in the past year throughout the county was sold in the capital.

Cattle in the city markets are mainly outsourced from western, north-western, south-western and northern districts.

Arrival of the sacrificial animals to the 22 temporary cattle markets in Dhaka was delayed due to congestion on the major highways. However, the supply increased since Saturday night with the improvement of traffic movements on the

highways.

Dulal Hossain, a cattle trader at Gabtali market, said that he could sell two of the 16 cattle he brought from Tangail. He expected that he would be able to sell out the remaining lot in the next 24 hours.

A trader from Rangpur at the city’s Kamalapur makeshift market denied that the price of cattle was higher this year. He said price was competitive.

Another trader said commercial cattle traders who imported cattle from India and Myanmar five to six months ago were demanding high price to get return of rearing cost.