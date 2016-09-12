You are here: Home » Back Page

Slum fire kills woman, toddler

Our Correspondent . Chittagong

A woman and her three-year old daughter were burned to death in a slum fire in Chittagong city’s Dakshin-Madhyam Halishahar area on early Sunday.
The deceased were identified as Fatema Begum, 27, wife of Md Mizanur Rahman of Bhabanir Char area in Lakshmipur district and her toddler daughter, Marzan.
Chittagong Fire Service and Civil Defence sources said the fire originated at a shanty possibly out of an electric short circuit around 3:30am and soon engulfed the entire slum.
Three fire fighting units from different stations rushed to the spot and managed to douse the blaze around 8:45am, fire service officials said.
Fire fighters recovered the charred bodies of Fatema and her daughter from the burnt debris of the slum.
EPZ Fire Station senior officer Rezaul Kabir Chowdhury said 12 shops and around 70 rooms of seven shanties were burnt in the fire.

