Govt trying to eliminate oppn parties, alleges Fakhrul

Accusing the government of trying to eliminate opposition parties, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Sunday warned that it will neither be good for the nation nor Awami League.

Talking to reporters at his residence here, the BNP leader also said the government should engage in dialogues with opposition parties to resolve the country’s persisting problems and political crisis, reports United News of Bangladesh.

‘There should be talks between the government and the opposition parties to overcome the country’s crisis and hold a fair election under a non-party administration to form a representative government,’ he said.

Fakhrul said a probe should be initiated to know who are patronising militancy.

He alleged that the government is now using the law enforcers and administration to ‘gain its own interest and destroy democracy’.

District BNP vice-president Sultanul Ferdous Namra Chowdhury and its general secretary Taimur Rahman, its joint secretary Obaidullah Masud were present at the programme.