Shahriar to represent BD in NAM Summit in Venezuela

State minister for foreign affairs M Shahriar Alam will represent Bangladesh at the17th Non-Aligned Movement Summit to be held in the island of Margarita, Venezuela on September 17-18.

Since prime minister Sheikh Hasina will remain busy in Montreal, Canada and New York, the state minister will lead Bangladesh delegation at the summit on behalf of the prime minister.

Foreign minister AH Mahmood Ali said this at a press conference at the Foreign Ministry on Sunday, reports United News of Bangladesh.

The state minister will highlight the priority areas of the current government on development and good governance, Mahmood Ali said.

‘He will also mention the participation of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the 4th Summit,’ he added.

The state minister will share Bangladesh’s position on issues relating to global peace and security, human rights, establishing democracy and the rule of law, people’s empowerment, South-South Cooperation, challenges of climate change, migration, sustainable development goals and fighting against terrorism and militancy with the international community.

With 120 member states, the NAM is the second largest international body after the United Nations. It has 53 members from Africa, 39 from Asia, 26 from Latin America and the Caribbean, 17 observer countries and 10 observer organisations.