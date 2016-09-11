AL’s Dhaka north, south committees announced

Awami League on Sunday announced full-fledged committees of its Dhaka city north and south units.

Awami League president Sheikh Hasina, also the country’s prime minister, approved the 78-member Dhaka north and 75-member Dhaka south executive committees, said a press release signed by AL office secretary Abdus Subhan Golap, reports United News of Bangladesh.

AKM Rahmatullah and Abul Hasnat were made presidents of the AL Dhaka north and south units respectively.

Sadek Khan was made general secretary of the north and while Shahe Alam Murad that of the south.

Earlier on April 10, AL general secretary and public administration minister Syed Ashraful Islam announced the names of the presidents and general secretaries of the two units at a press conference at AL president’s Dhanmondi political office.

Ashraf also announced the names of presidents and secretaries of thana units under Dhaka city north and south while Awami League joint general secretary Mahbub-ul-Alam Hanif announced the names of presidents and secretaries of ward and union committees under the two city units of the party the same day.

The last council of the ruling party’s Dhaka city unit was held on December 27, 2012, but no committee was announced there.