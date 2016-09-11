You are here: Home » International Europe & Americas

French PM warns of new attacks, 15,000 people on police radar

September 11, 2016 6:20 pm·0 commentsViews:
Reuters . Paris / New Age Online
French prime minister Manuel Valls

French prime minister Manuel Valls — Reuters photo

French prime minister Manuel Valls said on Sunday there would be new attacks in France but proposals by former president Nicolas Sarkozy to boost security was not the right way to deal with threats.
The French capital was put on high alert last week when French officials said they dismantled a ‘terrorist cell’ that planned to attack a Paris railway station under the direction of Islamic State.
‘This week at least two attacks were foiled,’ Manuel Valls said in an interview with Europe 1 radio and Itele television on Sunday.
Valls said there were 15,000 people on the radar of police and intelligent services who were in the process of being radicalised.
‘There will be new attacks, there will be innocent victims…this is also my role to tell this truth to the French people,’ Valls said.
In an interview newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche (JDD), Sarkozy said France needed to get tough on militants by creating special courts and detention facilities to boost security.
‘He is wrong about trying to wring the neck of the rule of law,’ Valls said.
Sarkozy proposed to systematically place French citizens suspected of having militant links in special detention facilities.
‘And don’t tell me it would be Guantanamo,’ Sarkozy said in the interview. ‘In France, any administrative confinement is subject to subsequent control by a judge.’
Guantanamo, opened by former president George W Bush, was used to hold prisoners rounded up overseas when the United States became embroiled in wars in Afghanistan and Iraq following the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on New York and Washington.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. ‘US violates agreement in detention of immigrant kids’ A federal judge has ruled that the US department of justice’s current system of detaining children with their mothers after...
  2. Fight against extremism: UK, US express solidarity with Bangladesh The United States and the United Kingdom on Monday expressed solidarity with Bangladesh in its fight against violent extremism... ...
  3. Turkey names new PM Turkey’s ruling party named a loyal ally of Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan as the new prime minister on Thursday,...
  4. US air strikes in Afghan district under Taliban siege The US launched air strikes to bolster Afghan forces scrambling Thursday to beat back Taliban insurgents who seized large swathes...
  5. 12 killed in shooting at cockfight in Mexico Gunmen burst into a clandestine cockfight in southern Mexico and sprayed the crowd with bullets, killing 12 people and wounding...
  6. Russian planes struck 10 IS targets in Syria Russian planes have flown 20 sorties in Syria and struck 10 Islamic State targets in the past 24 hours, the...
  7. Thousands flee California wildfire as homes go up in flames A swiftly spreading wildfire destroyed hundreds of homes and forced thousands of residents to flee as it roared unchecked through...
  8. NASA starts year-long isolation to simulate life on Mars A team of NASA recruits has begun living in a dome near a barren volcano in Hawaii to simulate what...
  9. 3 jailed for 12 years for online plot of anti-US govt revolt Three men who admitted plotting to attack U.S. agencies to inspire anti-government militants to similar acts of violent revolution were...
  10. London mayor reviewing capital’s safety London mayor Sadiq Khan said Friday he was reassessing security levels in the British capital in the wake of the...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement