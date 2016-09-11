Autopsy finds Azimpur ‘militant’ committed suicide

Shamshed Hossain, a suspected militant, who was killed during a drive at a ‘den of militant’ in the city’s Azimpur area on Saturday night, killed himself slitting his own throat with a sharp weapon, said Sohel Mahmud, chief of the forensic department at Dhaka Medical College.

The forensic expert came up with the information on Sunday while talking to reporters after conducting autopsy on the body of the slain ‘militant’ at the DMCH in the afternoon, reports United News of Bangladesh.

‘The militant died due to excessive bleeding as an injury marks was found on the left side of his throat,’ said Sohel.

Five more injury marks were also found on Shamshed’s body, he said.

The samples of Shamshed’s blood, hair and urine were taken for DNA test, Sohel added.

Earlier, the suspected militant was killed and eight people, including five policemen and three female militants, were injured in the encounter during a drive in Azimpur area on Saturday night.