You are here: Home » National

Foreign diplomats happy with security measures, says FM

September 11, 2016 4:40 pm·0 commentsViews:
New Age Online
Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali

Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali

Foreign diplomats stationed in Dhaka on Sunday expressed satisfaction over the security measures taken for them so far.
‘They’re very satisfied…they’ve appreciated government steps,’ foreign minister AH Mahmood Ali told reporters at a press conference at the foreign ministry in the afternoon, reports United News of Bangladesh.
He said all foreigners in Dhaka and outside Dhaka have been brought under adequate security coverage.
The foreign minister said they offered armed battalion Ansar members for the foreigners with required fees and the diplomats accepted it in principle.
The government has also given permission for using bulletproof vehicles for the foreigners.
Mahmood Ali said the diplomats can also use white number plates for their vehicles, if any one wants, instead of diplomatic number plates.
Earlier, he briefed the diplomatic corps on the recent measures adopted by the government to beef up safety and security of diplomatic missions at state guesthouse Padma.
The minister underscored that the strengthened security has brought back the confidence among foreign nationals living in Bangladesh.
This has also been reflected on the high-level visits taken place in the last few weeks, he added.
Mahmood Ali highlighted the actions taken and progress achieved in detecting and apprehending the criminals behind the recent attacks, including the Gulshan incident.
He expressed that the ongoing drives against violent extremist elements by law enforcement agencies will continue and there will be no let-up for a moment.
The foreign minister also reiterated that the government is determined to root out terrorism and militancy from the country and is putting in all-out efforts to find out the mentors, masterminds, financiers as well as trainers of the terrorists and extremists.
He briefed the diplomatic community about the series of special measures that have been undertaken to address the security concerns of the diplomatic community.
Ali expressed his satisfaction over the work of the Task Force on the Security of Diplomats and Diplomatic Premises that convenes regularly to review further ways to strengthen security and protection.
Responding to a question, the foreign minister said there is nothing wrong if any country wants help Bangladesh deal with terrorism. ‘The entire world stood behind Bangladesh after the July 1 attack,’ he added.
Around 60 diplomats, mostly ambassadors and high commissioners of different countries, attended the briefing.
In their interventions, the envoys thanked the government for the enhanced surveillance and security measures taken around the country, expressed satisfaction over the counter terrorism efforts and initiatives taken by the government and shared their views on the possible measures for further strengthening the existing security of diplomats and diplomatic premises.
State minister for foreign affairs Md Shahriar Alam, principal secretary to prime minister, foreign secretary and other senior officials of the foreign ministry and other agencies were present at the diplomatic briefing.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. Quamrul wants to debate with BNP leaders over Tarique claim New Age Online Accusing the BNP leaders of resorting to lies along with its senior vice-chairman Tarique Rahman, food minister...
  2. BNP leader Quayum’s brother put on 8-day remand over Tavella murder A Dhaka metropolitan magistrate on Thursday granted police to interrogate MA Matin, younger brother of Bangladesh Nationalist Party leader MA...
  3. Interpol issues red notice against Tarique The International Criminal Police Organization has issued red notice against Bangladesh Nationalist Party senior vice chairman Tarique Rahman on charge...
  4. Khoka indicted on corruption charge A Dhaka court on Thursday framed charges against former Dhaka City Corporation mayor Sadeque Hossain Khoka, also a BNP leader,...
  5. Nizami’s appointment as minister a ‘clear slap’ on liberation war: ICT The International Crimes Tribunal 1 on Wednesday observed that the appointment of anti-liberation leader Motiur Rahman Nizami, also the Jamaat...
  6. 23 lakh new voters enrolled The Election commission on Sunday said that 23, 46, 405 new voters were enrolled in the ongoing electoral roll update....
  7. Move to make SC judges accountable to JS challenged A writ petitioner on Sunday challenged the legality of a government move to amend the Constitution to make Supreme Court...
  8. PM reaches Tokyo, gets warm reception A red carpet was rolled out to receive Bangladesh’s prime minister Sheikh Hasina as she arrived in Tokyo on Sunday...
  9. Bangladesh people to decide necessity of fresh polls: Russian envoy New Age Online Russian ambassador in Dhaka Alexander A Nikolaev on Tuesday said the people of Bangladesh and its major...
  10. US to share info to help in investigation of recent killings Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Thursday said the United States of America offered support through ‘sharing information’ in an effort...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement