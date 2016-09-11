Slain Azimpur ‘militant’ identified as Shamshed

The suspected militant, killed in an encounter during a drive at a ‘den of militants’ in the city’s Azimpur area on Saturday, has been identified as Shamshed Hossain.

After the raid, police instantly identified him as Abdul Karim. ‘His real name is Shamsed Hossain, son of late Mosleh Uddin, hailing from Rajshahi,’ said Deputy Commissioner of DMP Masudur Rahman on Sunday, reports United News of Bangladesh.

Earlier, the suspected militant was killed and eight people, including five policemen and three female militants, were injured in the encounter in Azimpur area.