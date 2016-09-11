You are here: Home » National

None responsible for Tongi fire would be spared: Amu

September 11, 2016 1:00 pm·0 commentsViews: 1
New Age Online
Amir Hossain Amu

Amir Hossain Amu

Punitive action must be taken against those responsible for Saturday’s factory boiler blast in Tongi that left 25 people killed and 50 others injured, industries minister Amir Hossain Amu on Sunday said.
‘Necessary action will be taken, if anyone’s negligence is found behind the incident of blast,’ the minister said while talking to reporters after visiting the spot at Tampaco Foils Ltd factory in Tongi BSCIC industrial area in the morning, reports United News of Bangladesh.
He also assured that the government will provide all necessary assistance to the victims’ families.
The deadly boiler blast caused a fire at the packaging factory in Tongi BSCIC industrial area in the early hours of Saturday, leaving 25 people killed and 50 injured.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

No related posts.

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement