None responsible for Tongi fire would be spared: Amu

Punitive action must be taken against those responsible for Saturday’s factory boiler blast in Tongi that left 25 people killed and 50 others injured, industries minister Amir Hossain Amu on Sunday said.

‘Necessary action will be taken, if anyone’s negligence is found behind the incident of blast,’ the minister said while talking to reporters after visiting the spot at Tampaco Foils Ltd factory in Tongi BSCIC industrial area in the morning, reports United News of Bangladesh.

He also assured that the government will provide all necessary assistance to the victims’ families.

The deadly boiler blast caused a fire at the packaging factory in Tongi BSCIC industrial area in the early hours of Saturday, leaving 25 people killed and 50 injured.