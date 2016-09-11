Trucker, assistant killed in Tangail accident

A truck driver and his helper were killed as their vehicle plunged into a roadside ditch at Hotea in Kalihati of Tangail on Sunday morning.

Identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Ashrabur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Kalihati Police Station, said a northern region-bound salt-laden truck from Dhaka fell into a roadside ditch after its driver lost control over the steering around 11:30am, leaving the driver and his helper dead on the spot.

On information, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Tangail Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy.