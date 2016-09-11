You are here: Home » National

Trucker, assistant killed in Tangail accident

September 11, 2016 1:59 pm·0 commentsViews: 5
New Age Online

Tangail mapA truck driver and his helper were killed as their vehicle plunged into a roadside ditch at Hotea in Kalihati of Tangail on Sunday morning.
Identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.
Ashrabur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Kalihati Police Station, said a northern region-bound salt-laden truck from Dhaka fell into a roadside ditch after its driver lost control over the steering around 11:30am, leaving the driver and his helper dead on the spot.
On information, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Tangail Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

No related posts.

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement