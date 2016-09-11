Ctg slum fire kills woman, daughter; 400 shanties burnt

A young woman and her three-and-half-year daughter were burned to death in a fire that broke out in a slum at Kalsi Dighi Par in the city’s EPZ area early Sunday.

The blaze also left 400 shanties burned in the slum, reports United News of Bangladesh.

The deceased were identified as Fatema Akter,27, wife of Mohammad Mizan, a resident of Bhabanichar of Lakshmipur district and her daughter Marjan.

They used to live in the slum.

Liton Barua, duty officer at the Chittagong Fire Service Control Room, said the fire originated from an electric short circuit in a shanty around 3:30am and it soon engulfed the entire slum, burning down 400 rooms, including 12 shops.

Informed, three fire-fighting units rushed to the spot and doused the fire at about 8:40am.

They recovered the charred bodies of Fatema and Marjan from their room on Sunday morning.