‘Robber ringleader’ killed in Khulna ‘gunfight’

An alleged ringleader of a pirate gang was killed in a ‘gunfight’ with police in Tiyakhal area adjacent to the Sonamukhi river of Sunderbans in Koyra of Khulna early Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Rabiul Islam,40, son of late Ruhul Amin, a resident of Mohoratpur.

Sheikh Shamser Ali, officer-in-charge of Koyra police station, said on secret information, a team of police arrested Rabiul from Rathghat area of the upazila on Saturday afternoon.

After gleaning information from Rabiul, police conducted another drive in Tiyakhal area around 11:00pm along with him to recover firearms.

When they reached the spot around 4:00am, associates of Rabiul attacked police and opened fire on them which left Rabiul dead on the spot.

Police also recovered eight firems, some bullets and two machetes from the spot.

The OC added Rabiul was accused in eight cases, including for robbery and abduction, with the police stations.