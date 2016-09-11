Train schedule collapse agonising home-goers

Trains starting from Kamalapur Railway Station in the capital fell behind the schedule following damage of the engine of an intercity train in Airport Station on Saturday morning, triggering much pain for the home-goers as the Eid-ul-Azha trips have got underway.

Sub-inspector Rajib of Government Railway police of Kamalapur Railway station said ‘Parabat Express’, the intercity train on the Dhaka- Sylhet route, left the station around 6:40am and reached the airport station around 7:10, reports United News of Bangladesh.

The engine of the train broke down at the moment when it was to leave the station.

Consequently, the Chittagong-bound ‘Subarna Express’, Khulna-bound ‘Sundarbans Express’ and Jamalpur bound ‘Tista Express’ got stuck on the route before reaching Airport Station.

The schedules of other trains were also disrupted, added the SI.

On information, a relief train started for the station to salvage the damaged train.