Three bodies found after bulldozers begin cleaning debris at Tongi factory

Rescuers found bodies of three people beneath the debris at burnt down Tampaco Foils Limited at Tongi on Sunday afternoon.

‘We found three bodies immediate after beginning rescue operation by removing debris with bulldozers,’ said Sajid Khan, supervisor of Gazipur City Corporation.

Bulldozers of Gazipur City Corporation began removing debris from the site of Tampaco Foils Limited’s factory at around 4:30pm.

The firefighters and rescuers trying to enter the building around to rescue the trapped people, if there are any.

Twenty-two firefighting units are still battling to completely douse the fire that broke out at the Tampaco Foils Limited’s factory in BSCIC industrial area of Tongi around 6:05am on Saturday.

Earlier in the morning a man who suffered burn injuries in a fatal boiler blast and subsequent fire died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital early Sunday, raising the death figure from the incident to 25.

The deceased was identified as Ripon Das, 30.

Ripon who received 90 percent burn injuries breathed his last at the burn unit of DMCH around 5.30am, said Partha Shankar Pal, resident surgeon at DMCH burn unit.

With the death of Ripon, death toll in the incident has risen to 25, he said.

Earlier, the deadly boiler blast caused a fire at the packaging factory in Tongi BSCIC industrial area in the early hours of Saturday, leaving 24 people killed and 50 injured.