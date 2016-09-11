Another Gazipur fire victim dies

A man who suffered burn injuries in a fatal boiler blast and subsequent fire at a packaging factory in Tongi BSCIC industrial area on Saturday died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital early Sunday, raising the death figure from the incident to 25.

The deceased was identified as Ripon Das, 30.

Ripon who received 90 percent burn injuries breathed his last at the burn unit of DMCH around 5.30am, said Partha Shankar Pal, resident surgeon at DMCH burn unit.

With the death of Ripon, death toll in the incident has risen to 25, he said.

Earlier, the deadly boiler blast caused a fire at the packaging factory in Tongi BSCIC industrial area in the early hours of Saturday, leaving 24 people killed and 50 injured.

Meanwhile, flames at the Tongi factory were yet to be put out totally. Fire service control room said there are still flames but they are now totally under control.