You are here: Home » International Europe & Americas

Thousands rally in Madrid demanding ban on bullfighting

September 11, 2016 9:30 am·0 commentsViews: 5
BBC / New Age Online
A protester holds banner that reads 'Put yourself in its place' at rally in Madrid.--AP photo

A protester holds banner that reads ‘Put yourself in its place’ at rally in Madrid.–AP photo

Thousands of people have taken to the streets of Spanish capital of Madrid to demand an end to the controversial tradition of bullfighting.
Protesters held up banners saying ‘Bullfighting, the school of cruelty’ and ‘Bullfighting, a national shame’.
The number of bullfights is falling in Spain, but some 2,000 events are still held every year.
In June, the government of Castilla y Leon banned the killing of bulls at town festivals.
The move targeted the controversial Toro de la Vega festival, in Tordesillas, where horsemen chase a bull before spearing it.
Chelo Martin Pozo travelled from Seville to Madrid to join the demonstration.
‘Bulls feel and they suffer,’ the 39-year-old said. ‘Bullfights are a national shame’.
Madrid resident Azucena Perez said: ‘I think our laws should prohibit the torture of animals as a form of entertainment.’
Recent opinion polls suggest public support for bullfighting has waned, but annual events, such as Pamplona’s San Fermin, are still followed by a loyal crowd and many tourists.
Supporters of bullfighting, known as ‘aficionados’, say the tradition is an ancient art form deeply rooted in national history. Among them is prime minister Mariano Rajoy.
Fans have also organised demonstrations in favour of the tradition, attracting thousands of people.
But opponents describe the pageants as barbaric.
In 2010, Catalonia became the second Spanish region after the Canary Islands to ban the tradition.
And Madrid’s leftist mayor, who took over last year, has withdrawn subsidies for bullfighting schools.
A bullfighter died in July after being gored, the first matador to die in the ring in the country for more than 30 years.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. Woman vows to take fight to marry ex-stepson to Europe court A woman who wants to marry her former stepson but cannot do so under French law vowed Thursday to take...
  2. FBI interviews Hillary Clinton in private server probe The Federal Bureau of Investigation interviewed Democratic US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton for three and a half hours on Saturday...
  3. Federal grand jury could charge wife of Orlando shooter A federal grand jury has been convened to look into possible wrongdoing by the wife of the gunman who killed...
  4. Dozens of children drown as shipwrecks claim 700 lives A week of shipwrecks in the Mediterranean culminated Sunday with 700 migrants feared dead and survivors giving harrowing testimony of...
  5. Trump bashes Clinton, promises not to become boring Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump attacked his top Democratic rival Hillary Clinton on Friday, calling her ‘crooked,’ and promised his...
  6. Eight family members killed in Ohio gun rampage At least eight people have been killed in ‘execution-style killings’ in four places near each other in rural Ohio......
  7. HK protesters digging in for long haul Hong Kong’s democracy protest leaders implored supporters Friday to bring tents and dig in for the long haul, threatening to...
  8. Arrest over raging California wildfire US police have arrested a 37-year-old man suspected of starting a wildfire which doubled in size overnight and is threatening...
  9. Artillery pounds rebel bastion as West warns Russia Artillery pounded the rebel bastion of Donetsk in southeastern Ukraine on Sunday as the West warned Russia that any attempt...
  10. Italy quake death toll hits 268 Hopes of finding more survivors faded on Friday three days after a powerful earthquake hit central Italy, with the death...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement